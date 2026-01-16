ICE considers opening detention facility in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking at opening a detention facility in Orange County.

ICE Senior Advisor David Venturella confirmed with WFTV’s Ashlyn Webb that ICE toured an industrial warehouse located at 8660 Transport Drive on Friday.

Venturella says this is “exploratory,” and no contracts have been signed.

He said this is the first site tour ICE has had of the facility.

He could not say how many detainees the facility could hold or how soon a facility could open.

