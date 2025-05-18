Industrious launches coworking spaces at Brightline stations, including Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline will soon launch coworking spaces at its stations, including Orlando.

The Miami-based intercity rail company is partnering with Industrious to offer workspaces for travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Read: Trader Joe’s applies for building permit in Melbourne

The spaces will vary from 210 to 652 square feet and Industrious — owned byCBRE Group Inc.(NYSE: CBRE) — will also partner with Brightline to offer a bookable train car for up to 66 people, which can be used for meetings or for events.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group