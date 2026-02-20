ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department bike officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Feb. 9 after discovering two loaded firearms during a traffic stop. Sidney Rogers was taken into custody near South Magnolia Avenue and East Pine Street.

Rogers was wanted on a valid Lake County warrant for vehicle burglary.

Loaded guns found during traffic stop: 19-year-old arrested in Orlando Sidney Rogers, 19, was arrested by Orlando police during a traffic stop after two loaded firearms were found in his backpack. (WFTV)

Officers recognized him as a passenger in an SUV during a proactive patrol in downtown.

During the stop, officers removed a backpack that was between Rogers’s legs. Inside, they found two loaded weapons, including an AR-style pistol known as a Draco and an AM-15 style pistol.

Rogers faced a new charge of carrying a concealed firearm after the weapons were found. This charge was added to his existing legal problems related to the Lake County warrant.

Rogers was extradited to Lake County to face the burglary of a conveyance warrant.

