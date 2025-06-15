Sheriffs and forensics investigate a death in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating an early morning scene in Apopka where a male showed clear signs of trauma.

Orange County Sheriff’s, along with its forensic team, has spent many hours examining the overnight scene where the victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement and crew members were seen working the death investigation in the early morning hours at the intersection of Gilmore Street and Claracona-Ocoee Road. See the map below for a clearer view of the scene’s location.

Channel 9 reporter JJ Burton reported live from the scene and spoke with witnesses who recalled hearing gunshots in the early morning hours.

Channel 9 has contacted authorities for additional information about the scene and will continue to update the developing story accordingly.

No additional information has been released at this time.

