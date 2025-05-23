Luminar Technologies to cut more jobs following CEO resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Luminar Technologies announced additional restructuring which would further reduce its workforce, according to a filing with theSecurities and Exchange Commission.

It is unclear how many employees will be affected and how many employees will be cut specifically from the company’s Orlando headquarters. The layoffs are expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Last September, Luminar announced it was laying off a total of 30% of its workforce to cut costs and improve cash flow as the firm moves to meet profitability, according to a statement its website. The newly announced layoffs in the SEC filings will be in addition to last year’s 30% cut.

