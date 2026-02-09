Man charged with felony vandalism after $70K damage in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man faces felony charges after causing an estimated $70,000 in vandalism damage throughout the downtown district on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Orlando Police arrested Jean Charmant in relation to the incident involving broken windows and damaged vehicles. Surveillance footage confirmed Charmant as the suspect responsible for the property damage.

On February 5, 2026, officers responded to multiple reports of criminal mischief involving shattered windows and damaged vehicles throughout the downtown district. Surveillance footage identified the suspect as… pic.twitter.com/eVS8Pi7H84 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 9, 2026

Officers report that vandalism affected different types of properties throughout the downtown area. Damage was observed on residential buildings, local businesses, historic windows, and multiple vehicles.

According to police records, Charmant was read his Miranda rights and later admitted to the crimes.

He has been formally charged with felony criminal mischief related to the incident.

