Osceola man faces multiple charges after dark web probe, detectives say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On November 20, an Osceola County man was detained following an investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for possessing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office about someone using the Dark Web to buy illegal content with Bitcoin.

On November 14, 2024, detectives carried out a search warrant at Janderson Freitas-Leite’s apartment in The Teale Apartments, Kissimmee. During the operation, they seized various electronic devices, including cell phones and laptops, for forensic analysis.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Freitas-Leite on eight counts of possessing child sexual performance photos/videos and one count of illegal use of a two-way communication device.

Freitas-Leite is currently held in the Orange County Jail on an out-of-county warrant.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to come forward.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group