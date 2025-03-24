Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers arrived on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash at the intersection of Boggy Creek Road and Lake Nona Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The deadly crash occurred roughly around 1:49 p.m., and according to the report obtained by FHP, preliminary evidence shows the crash involved a 2024 Duke motorcycle and a 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased, troopers say.

The Toyota Driver was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently a roadblock on Boggy Creek Road south of Lake Nona Boulevard.

This crash remains under investigation with the Florida Highway Patrol.

