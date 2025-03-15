Musclepalooza is the must-attend event for muscle car enthusiasts, drag racers and collectors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Speed World and Hemmings is the World’s Largest Collector Car Marketplace that hosts the annual Musclepalooza event that connects car enthusiasts, drag racers and collectors alike.

For two decades, Musclepalooza has been a must-attend event that invites fans to experience high-octane drag racing and a stunning muscle car show. The event is from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can expect drag racing action, special muscle car classes, the opportunity to learn about regional car clubs and a hands-on view of Hemmings in all its glory.

Watch muscle cars battle it out for a share of the $15,000 prize purse. There is also a chance to explore impressive muscle car, truck and hot rod displays from some of Florida’s top car clubs.

More information regarding the fun-filled weekend event can be found here.

