Near-empty Church Street greets Magic playoff crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When the Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics in Games 3 and 4 of their opening-round NBA Playoffs series — on April 25 and 27, respectively — north of 18,000 fans will make their way to Kia Center each time.

Many will park downtown and approach the arena on foot, with those walking west along Church Street from Orange Avenue likely numbering in the hundreds, if not thousands.

Read: Meet the Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival’s scholarship winners

They’ll be encountering a bleak retail scene.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group