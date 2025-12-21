Ocoee police spread holiday cheer as children received gifts for the holidays

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department held its yearly toy distribution, giving gifts and food to local children in need for the holiday season.

This program aims to give children, who might not have received gifts this year, the chance to enjoy toys during the holidays. Captain Mireya Iannuzzi of the Ocoee Police highlighted that the toys gathered are specifically for families in Ocoee.

Families attending the event received toys and food for Christmas dinners. This demonstrates the community-oriented approach of the Ocoee Police Department in supporting local families in need during the holiday season.

Captain Iannuzzi, representing the Ocoee Police Department, said, “What makes this program so unique and different is that the toys that we collect, we collect them here in Ocoee and we distribute them to Ocoee families.”

This local sourcing of toys helps foster a warmer and more personal bond between the department and the families it supports.

