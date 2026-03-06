Orange County Clerk of Courts offers year-round payment plans for suspended licenses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk of Courts is pleased to offer year-round payment plans to support residents in getting back on the road. This helpful program makes it easier to handle unpaid traffic tickets and criminal fines at any time, so there’s no need to wait for a special event to get assistance.

The payment plans are the first step for drivers to reinstate their licenses. Each year, the Clerk’s Office helps hundreds of thousands in Orange County facing suspensions due to overdue fines or tickets.

Residents may qualify for waivers on certain collection fees if they meet specific requirements. Although affordable down payments are offered for payment plans, participants still need to pay reinstatement fees to regain their driving privileges.

Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell emphasized that these resources are accessible to the public at any time, not just during designated periods. “They don’t have to wait for a special event,” Russell said. “We can always help customers year-round with outstanding traffic tickets and criminal fines, setting up a payment plan to help them get back on track and have their driver’s license reinstated.”

Individuals can determine their eligibility for a payment plan by contacting the Court Compliance Division. Requests for a payment plan contract can be made by email or in person at the downtown Orlando courthouse, Suite 410.

