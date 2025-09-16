Orange County to decide on joining $7.4 billion opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is expected to decide today whether to join a $7.4 billion opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma, with a September 30th deadline to sign on.

Florida is expected to receive between $233.37 million and $325.93 million from the settlement. The funds will go toward addressing the opioid crisis by supporting treatment, prevention and recovery programs for the next 15 years.

The settlement, facilitated by Purdue Pharma, aims to provide financial support directly to communities across the United States. These funds are meant to help local initiatives that fight opioid addiction and address its widespread effects.

Orange County commissioners will determine today whether to accept the settlement, which needs their approval by the end of the month.

Orange County’s decision to join the settlement could make a major difference in local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, though the exact amount the county will get is still unclear.

