Orange County deputies investigate trauma incident in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital with a trauma alert Tuesday afternoon after a strong law enforcement presence in an Apopka neighborhood.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to Palmetto Ridge Circle and Schopke Road around noon on March 17.

Investigators stayed on scene all afternoon, but officials haven’t disclosed what caused the injuries.

Multiple sheriff’s office vehicles arrived in the residential area and used police tape to seal off a street. The tape was used to separate several homes while investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Deputies interviewed neighbors and residents; Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed trauma transport soon after arriving at noon.

The exact cause of the trauma alert and the reason for the large law enforcement presence are currently unknown.

Officials have not disclosed the identity or the current medical status of the person who was hospitalized.

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