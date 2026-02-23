Orange County deputy suspended after domestic violence arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy was granted pretrial release on Sunday at the Orange County Courthouse after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Shawn Ellis was charged with a single count of domestic battery. During the court appearance on Sunday, the victim provided testimony. The victim appealed for leniency on Ellis’s behalf during the proceedings.

After the arrest, law enforcement agencies confirmed that Ellis has been suspended from his law enforcement duties. He is currently on administrative leave as the criminal investigation into the matter proceeds.

Sheriff John Mina discussed the arrest and the professional standards expected of those under his command. Mina emphasized that the agency upholds strict requirements for all personnel, regardless of their specific role or rank.

The decision to remove Ellis from his duties follows standard protocol for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. According to the agency, this procedure is used for any deputy under criminal investigation.

Ellis will stay on administrative leave until the criminal investigation is finished.

