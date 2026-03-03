Orange County enhances public safety with Station 32 opening

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue opened Station 32 in Winter Garden this week. The new facility on Luna Harvest Avenue aims to improve emergency response times for the growing community.

The station serves the Horizon West neighborhood, which has experienced a steady population growth. County officials called the opening a key milestone in community safety and a commitment to public safety.

The station is situated on Luna Harvest Avenue to accommodate the expanding residential community. The addition of Station 32 is expected to allow fire and rescue teams to respond more rapidly to emergency calls in the area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings called the facility a major milestone for the county.

“This new station in Horizon West marks a major milestone in our ongoing effort to protect our growing community,” Demings said. “It’s an investment in our residents and the people who serve them every day.”

Demings also encouraged the staff at the new facility. “To the firefighters of Station 32, continue setting the standard and keep serving with integrity, professionalism, and pride,” Demings said.

