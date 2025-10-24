Orange County residents are encouraged to join Prescription Take Back Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Office for a Drug-Free Community is encouraging Orange County residents to participate in Prescription Take Back Day, scheduled for tomorrow from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Residents can drop off their expired or unused prescription drugs at designated locations across Orange County. The event strives to prevent prescription drug misuse by securely disposing of medications that could lead to addiction.

Unnecessary prescription medications, such as outdated, unwanted, or unused pills, present a public safety concern. Most opioid addictions originate from prescription drugs stored in home medicine cabinets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) organizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events to dispose of unneeded medications safely.

During the event, drugs are accepted only in tablet or liquid form. Participating locations include the Belle Isle Police Department, various Orlando Police Department sites, Maitland Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

By participating in Prescription Take Back Day, Orange County residents can help reduce the risk of prescription drug abuse and ensure that medications are disposed of safely.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group