Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigates false shooting report at University High

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On March 2, 2026, University High School was put on lockdown after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a suspected shooting on campus.

The incident triggered a significant law enforcement response and resulted in precautionary holds at nearby schools. Orange Technical College East Campus and a local elementary school were briefly put on hold as deputies searched the University High School grounds.

Deputies concluded the report was a hoax and assured there was no danger to students or the local community.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies thoroughly searched the school grounds to ensure the campus was safe. Officials explained that the lockdown at University High School and the holds at nearby facilities were precautionary measures while they investigated the authenticity of the call.

Michael Ollendorff of Orange County Public Schools provided details regarding the campus response following the initial reports. “University High School was placed on a brief lockdown after receiving reports of a threat to campus,” Ollendorff said. He noted that law enforcement provided an all-clear for the facility shortly after the investigation.

After the search concluded, the school district started dismissing students from the affected campuses. “Students have since been dismissed for the day,” Ollendorff stated regarding University High School.

Deputies remain on the scene at University High School as the dismissal process continues.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group