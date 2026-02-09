Organizers pause GayDays Orlando LGBTQIA+ event, vow to return stronger

ORLANDO, Fla. — GayDays Orlando organizers have shared that they will be taking a pause on the event they’ve been hosting for over 30 years, originally planned for June 2026.

Organizers stated the pause is necessary to reimagine the future of the gathering following national challenges currently impacting LGBTQIA+ events.

Organizers identified three main reasons for the postponement: modifications to the host hotel agreement, the withdrawal of vital sponsorship support, and wider difficulties affecting LGBTQIA+ events throughout the United States.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the organization said these factors made it “impossible to deliver the experience our community deserves.

”GayDays Orlando organizers emphasized that the event will return in the future. “This is a pause — not an ending,” the organization stated in its announcement. “Our focus now is on reimagining the future and returning with a stronger, more sustainable event.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group