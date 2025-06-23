The Orlando community is invited to a National HIV Testing Day event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County hosts the National HIV Testing Day event on June 27 to promote HIV testing and prevention.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing location is on the map below.

We encourage attendees to protect themselves by getting tested and knowing their HIV status.

The National HIV Testing Day event serves as an important reminder of the steps individuals can take to protect themselves and others from HIV.

Knowing your HIV status is the first step for prevention and treatment. At-risk individuals can reduce their risk through strategies like PrEP, protection, and regular testing.

For those who test positive for HIV, seeking treatment is crucial. Antiretroviral therapy extends lifespan, health and individuals with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to partners.

Both PrEP and HIV treatments are available as pills and long-acting injectables, offering more options for prevention and treatment.

DOH-Orange offers routine HIV testing, PrEP, and other HIV-related services. For more information about the event or to schedule an appointment, individuals can call 407-858-1437.

By promoting testing and awareness, DOH-Orange aims to reduce the spread of HIV in the community.

