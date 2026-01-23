Orlando Fire crews welcome 22nd fire chief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, Orlando Fire crews warmly welcomed Jason Revoldt as the new 22nd fire chief of the Orlando Fire Department. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter, as he becomes the fourth chief in just eight years.

Revoldt highlighted the department’s dedication to meeting changing demands in his first official remarks.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 9, the new chief discussed the challenges ahead, saying, “It’s not that much of a concern because I’m focused on who I am, who I am to this organization, to the fire department.”

The new fire chief expressed confidence in the fire department’s ability to meet Orlando’s needs as it continues to grow. According to Revoldt, the department is on track to ensure residents get the emergency services they need.

Plans for future departmental initiatives are anticipated to be discussed in the coming weeks.

