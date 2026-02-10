Orlando Fire Department lieutenant honored as Florida’s top firefighter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fire Department Lt. Ron Huguenin has been named the Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year for his sustained commitment to excellence and leadership within the fire service.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and Gov. Ron DeSantis annually present the award, which will be formally given to Lt. Huguenin during ceremonies in Tallahassee.

Gov. DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia are set to present the award on March 2 and March 3.

In addition, Lt. Huguenin’s leadership role in the department, he also serves as the treasurer of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1365

