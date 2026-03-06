Orlando International Airport wins top honor at Routes Americas 2026 Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport was named the Overall Winner at the Routes Americas 2026 Awards, marking the first time the airport has received the top honor. The recognition was announced during the regional industry event in Rio de Janeiro.

The airport also earned the top honor in the facilities serving more than 20 million passengers category. The passenger total for 2025 rose 14% over 2019 levels, and the airport added 45 new and expanded routes that year.

These additions included international service to destinations such as Hamilton, Canada; Lima, Peru; Paris, France; Munich, Germany and Madrid, Spain.

The airport currently serves more than 170 nonstop destinations.

