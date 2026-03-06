Orange County

Orlando International Airport wins top honor at Routes Americas 2026 Awards

Orlando International Airport wins top honor at Routes Americas 2026 Awards, recognized for record growth and global air service development.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orlando International Airport will debut several new destinations in 2025. (Jerry Driendl)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport was named the Overall Winner at the Routes Americas 2026 Awards, marking the first time the airport has received the top honor. The recognition was announced during the regional industry event in Rio de Janeiro.

The airport also earned the top honor in the facilities serving more than 20 million passengers category. The passenger total for 2025 rose 14% over 2019 levels, and the airport added 45 new and expanded routes that year.

First direct flight from Tokyo to Florida arrives at Orlando International Airport

These additions included international service to destinations such as Hamilton, Canada; Lima, Peru; Paris, France; Munich, Germany and Madrid, Spain.

The airport currently serves more than 170 nonstop destinations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read