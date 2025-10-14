Orlando Magic to host Fourth Annual Hispanic Impact Summit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will host the fourth Hispanic Impact Summit on October 16 at the Kia Center, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a focus on community impact and bilingual engagement.

Presented by Kia, the summit will center on the theme ‘Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past and Inspiring the Future,’ featuring speakers such as Magic legend Carlos Arroyo and leaders from diverse organizations.

The event will include panel discussions and networking opportunities for about 200 attendees, highlighting the contributions of Hispanic leaders in Central Florida.

The Magic partners with BOLD Hispanic Marketing Agency to boost Hispanic fan engagement via culturally fluent strategies. Since 2008, they’ve aimed to create an inclusive environment for fans and community partners.

