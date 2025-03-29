Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings game will celebrate Magic’s Hispanic fan base with Noche Latina

ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Magic take on the Sacramento Kings Saturday night at the Kia Center, In appreciation of the Orlando Magic’s Hispanic fan base, the Magic will host Noche Latina, which highlights a pregame party open to the public at FanFest starting at 3 p.m. on Church St. and a special postgame performance featuring Tommy Royale.

Fans can expect Latino-inspired music, dance, food and so more during the game that begins tonight’s tip-off set for 5:00 p.m.

Noche Latina at Kia Center will include:

The first 10,000 fans through the doors will receive a Noche Latina T-shirt courtesy of Kia.

The pregame party is open to the public at FanFest starting at 3:00 p.m. on Church St.

Magic players will wear “Somos El Magic” shooting shirts.

Traditional Latin food will be available throughout the arena, including menu items featuring GOYA products in section 106.

¡Dale Magic! T-shirts designed by Bold Hispanic Marketing Agency are available for sale at the Magic Team Shop inside Kia Center.

The Magic will recognize Luis Urra as the Hometown Hero for his work with the Orlando Fire Department, where he has served for 25 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

We would like to recognize these two heroes, Engineer Roger Hernandez (22 years of service) and Engineer Luis Urra (21 years of service), for thier life-saving efforts. On September 12, both Engineers Hernandez and Urra were attending the Florida Puerto Rican Parade Gua'kia 5K to aid walkers and runners in case of an emergency as part of the OFD bike team, when a person went into cardiac arrest. They responded with Orlando Police Department within seconds - performing both CPR and administering an AED to the patient. Due to their swift actions, the patient was revived and responsive while being transported to the hospital. We would also like to thank Firefighter Hutcheson for stopping off-duty to help adminster CPR. #HispanicHeritageMonth (Orlando Fire Department)

