ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department welcomed boys and girls from the Orlando Chapter of Jack and Jill of America to learn how OPD incorporates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) into daily operations.

Special thanks to local news anchor Daralene Jones for organizing this event and showing children the essential uses of STEM in OPD daily operations.

Orlando Police headquarters turned into a STEM factory on Saturday (Orlando Police Department/Orlando Police Department)

The event also allowed children to tour the different stations within the headquarters. As the children toured, they got hands-on experience in the world of firefighters and officers.

STEM operations assist with workflow within the Orlando Police Department headquarters. Technologies such as drones, thermal imaging, robots and other innovative tools are used every day to assist in operations.

