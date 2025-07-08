Orlando’s new plan to help the homeless: ‘Buses with Beds’ hit the road soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine a safe, cool place to sleep when you have nowhere else to go. That’s the idea behind ’407 Connect,’ a new program in Orlando that transforms old city buses into comfortable overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The city is working on this exciting project with the Christian Service Center for the Homeless. They’re changing two regular buses into what they call ‘Dignity Buses.’

Each bus will have:

-21 sleeping pods: Think of them like small, private bunk beds where people can get a good night’s sleep.

-Air conditioning: A big deal in Florida, keeping everyone comfortable.

-Restrooms: Basic but important.

-Storage space: A place for people to keep their belongings safely.

-Accessibility: One bus will even have a lift for people who use wheelchairs or have trouble moving around.

Sadly, homelessness is a growing problem in Orlando and across the country. In 2025, over 2,700 people were found living without a stable home here in the Orlando area. Finding enough traditional shelters can be tough and sometimes neighborhoods don’t want a new shelter built nearby.

“This was a creative solution that allowed us to get people off the streets... and should people not be happy with the location of it, we can move it because it’s on wheels,” explained Eric Gray, who leads the Christian Service Center.

The goal of 407 Connect isn’t just to provide people with a place to sleep for the night. It’s about helping them get back on their feet.

Jaylyn Graham, the program manager, said, “The goal is to help individuals become self-sufficient and move them to permanent housing.” This means connecting people with job assistance, counseling for addiction or mental health, and anything else they need to find a permanent home.

The program aims to help at least 407 people find permanent housing over the next three years, with its $1.3 million budget. A big part of the project’s money will go towards helping with things like the first month’s rent or security deposits.

For people like Noah Rice, who experiences homelessness, a program like this offers hope. He shared how difficult and unsafe it can be living on the streets. He believes a bus shelter could be a much safer option.

The first bus is nearly ready to go, and the second one is being worked on. The goal is to have both buses ready to serve people by late August.

The Christian Service Center is currently hiring staff to ensure the buses operate smoothly every day, all year long.

Stay tuned to see these “Dignity Buses” in action as they start helping our community’s most vulnerable. The buses should hit the streets in late August.

