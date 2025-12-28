OUC donated nearly 2,000 books to boost literacy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission recently donated nearly 2,000 books to promote literacy in the 32805 zip code, enhancing resources for local children and families.

The Commission donated to stock ten Little Free Libraries as part of OUC’s Empowerment Zone to boost neighborhood education and wellness. The utility has since enhanced its commitment to improving access to educational materials.

The Empowerment Zone initiative is driven by employees and focuses on programs for education, health and wellness, job training, and sustainable housing. It reflects OUC’s dedication to community support and development, strengthening efforts to uplift residents in the 32805 area.

The OUC will keep tracking the effects of its initiatives in the Empowerment Zone, aiming to increase support for education and literacy within the community.

