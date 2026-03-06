Pedestrian killed in Orlando intersection accident, FHP investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One pedestrian died Friday afternoon following a crash at an intersection in Orlando. The incident occurred at approximately 12:06 P.M. at the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Quail Pond Street in Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene to find two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle. Both victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where one was later pronounced deceased.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have established a roadblock on northbound Goldenrod Road at Quail Pond Street while the investigation continues.

The specific sequence of events that led to the crash has not yet been determined.

