Police: Apopka Man arrested after setting shed on fire, threatening woman’s life

APOPKA, Fla. — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Apopka after pushing a woman, threatening her life, and setting a converted shed on fire while inside, according to police.

Officers were able to apprehend him as the fire spread, evacuating nearby residents to ensure their safety.

Apopka Police responded to a reported domestic dispute where Snow allegedly pushed a woman and threatened to kill her if she contacted authorities.

Upon officer arrival, Snow was found in a shed that he had intentionally set on fire.

As the yard shed became fully engulfed in flames, Snow climbed out of a window in an attempt to flee. Officers quickly apprehended him upon his escape from the burning structure.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the fire. However, the fire mandated evacuating neighboring residents to prevent potential injuries or dangers from smoke inhalation or flames.

Snow has been charged with multiple offenses including first-degree arson, battery on law enforcement, battery with a prior conviction, tampering with a witness or victim and resisting an officer without violence.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group