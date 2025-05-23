Pro soccer league backs effort to bring team to Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A professional soccer league is backing the effort to bring a team to Winter Garden.

The Tampa-based United Soccer League announced on May 22 it is partnering with Central Florida Pro Soccer to bring a men’s professional team to the region. Central Florida Pro Soccer is owned by Orlando-based Federal Finance, which has proposed a mixed-use development on 72 acres near downtown Winter Garden which would be anchored by a 5,000-seat multi-purpose stadium.

If built, the development’s value is estimated between $300 million and $350 million.

