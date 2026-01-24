Protester identified following arrest outside Orlando ICE facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — A protester was detained outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Orlando on Friday during a demonstration on Delegates Drive.

Law enforcement confirmed the arrest occurred amid increasing tensions, resulting in 23-year-old Alexis Clark facing charges of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.

Sheriff John Mina stressed that peaceful assembly is fundamental, but violence won’t be tolerated.

Mina stated, “The right of all people to peacefully assemble or protest is fundamental and a cornerstone of every American’s First Amendment right to free speech,” highlighting the importance of protecting citizens’ rights in public demonstrations.

Channel 9 had a crew on the scene that witnessed the arrest. Dozens of law enforcement officers, who had staged nearby for the protest, responded within seconds to a call for backup.

He further specified, “What is not protected, however, is the destruction of property or violence against any member of our community.”

In his statement, Mina warned, “Any attempt to assault, stop, block, or otherwise hinder any law enforcement officers from doing their jobs will not be tolerated.”

He reassured the community, saying, “I want to assure everyone in our community that our deputies will always respond to ensure the safety of those who are exercising their rights peacefully.”

