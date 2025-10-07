Residents of Orlando neighborhood unite to preserve Gatlin Park’s historic site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of an Orlando neighborhood are gathering to preserve Fort Gatlin’s historic site, which the Orlando Public Schools plan to sell for $1.4 million.

Summerlin Ave. and Gatlin Ave. Historic Site Residents unite to preserve the historic Orlando site at the popular intersection.

The community envisions turning the site at Gatlin Avenue and Summerlin Avenue into a park that emphasizes its historical importance. Fort Gatlin is recognized as Orlando’s birthplace and was also a location where the Navy developed sonar technology.

“People don’t even know that they live right next to something that has so much historical value,” said Jason Berry, a neighbor advocating for the preservation of Fort Gatlin.

The Save Fort Gatlin group has been working closely with the school board and the county to find a way to preserve the site. The school board has agreed to postpone the sale for 60 days to allow for negotiations with the county.

Becky Rankin, another neighbor, expressed the community’s desire for the space to be accessible to everyone, saying, “I think all of the community should be able to use this space.”

