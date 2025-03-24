Significant drop in 2025 Orlando shootings and homicides, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department proudly announces that the City Beautiful has been a whole lot safer due to a significant drop, within the first quarter, of Orlando shootings and homicides, officers say

OPD aims to drive down crime to ensure a safer community.

Orlando police honor officers for outstanding efforts in community outreach

Here is a quick look at the numbers.

Homicides:

In the year 2024, nine reported homicides in the City of Orlando. This year, during the first quarter of 2025, three reported homicides in the City of Orlando.

This brings the rate down by a whopping 67 percent!

Orlando police honor fallen officers at the National Mall (Orlando Police Department)

Shootings with victims:

In the year 2024, 31 reported shootings included victims throughout Orlando.

So far this year, there have been five reported shootings that included victims in Orlando. These new leading numbers bring the percentage down 89 percent from last year!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group