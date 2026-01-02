Sweetwater Country Club house fire in Apopka prompts investigation

APOPKA, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred on Sweetwater Country Club Place in Apopka.

Fire crews say that the fire left the roof and walls of the home charred. Efforts are being made to assess whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The Apopka Fire Department hasn’t provided any details about injuries or the cause of the fire yet. Further details will be reported as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.

