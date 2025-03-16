Tesla eyes new Central Florida dealership, See where

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A 35,373-square-foot Tesla electric car dealership is planned for development on 4.78 acres of land near Tomoka Town Center in Daytona Beach, according to city records.

The site plan initially wasscheduled to be presented to the Daytona Beach planning board Feb. 27 by Jarod Stubbs of Kimley-Horn & Associates on behalf of property owner Daytona Lux Development LLC, an entity tied to David Kight and Paradigm Development Partners LLC in Neptune Beach.

Planning board director Dennis Mrozek told Orlando Business Journal the meeting was postponed until March 27 after the board failed to reach a quorum.

