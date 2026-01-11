Two injured in overnight shooting in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Jan. 11, around 4 a.m., Orange County deputies arrived after reports of a shooting on Altec Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 20s and a 19-year-old woman who had both suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The map below illustrates the general location of the shooting site.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not disclosed any additional information at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group