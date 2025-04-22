UCF Athletics sues former real estate partner, alleges breach of contract

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

UCF Athletics Association Inc. has filed a lawsuit against its former official real estate partner, Oviedo-based Core Group Real Estate LLC, alleging breach of a written contract.

The complaint, filed in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County, seeks $136,416 in unpaid sponsorship fees, plus attorneys’ fees, costs and interest.

Orlando Business Journal attempted to reach Justin Core, who serves as the firm’s broker and co-founder, but the company phone number is disconnected and there was no response to an email sent prior to publication.

