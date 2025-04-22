Orange County

UCF Athletics sues former real estate partner, alleges breach of contract

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
UCF Athletics UCF Athletics Association Inc. is run by Terry Mohajir, UCF vice president and director of athletics. (UCF Athletics/UCF Athletics)
ORLANDO, Fla.

UCF Athletics Association Inc. has filed a lawsuit against its former official real estate partner, Oviedo-based Core Group Real Estate LLC, alleging breach of a written contract.

The complaint, filed in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County, seeks $136,416 in unpaid sponsorship fees, plus attorneys’ fees, costs and interest.

Orlando Business Journal attempted to reach Justin Core, who serves as the firm’s broker and co-founder, but the company phone number is disconnected and there was no response to an email sent prior to publication.

