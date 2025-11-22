UCF has laid off more than 60 employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida has laid off more than 60 employees due to a decline in external research funding and changes in federal priorities.

The layoffs involve 57 positions at the Florida Solar Energy Center on the Cocoa campus of Eastern Florida State College, due to decreased funding.

“In recent years, FSEC has experienced a decline in external funding, limiting its ability to sustain core research activities,” the university said.

Since opening in 1975, the Florida Solar Energy Center has been key to UCF’s research. However, shifts in federal energy research funding have caused program cuts and cancellations.

UCF also announced the termination of 28 federal awards, totaling $21.2 million, which further impacted its finances.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group