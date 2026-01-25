Victim passes away after Orlando battery incident in December

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bernard Jackson, known as “BJ,” has died from his injuries, prompting the Orlando Police Department to investigate the case as a homicide.

The police report states that the incident took place on December 26, 2025, when Jackson was discovered injured near West Anderson Street. He was last seen around 3:30 a.m. and was known to often visit the South Paramore area.

Authorities have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Orlando Police Department is actively seeking information regarding the incident. They previously asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Tips can be reported by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or through their website at http://crimeline.org.

