Wall Street roars for the Orlando Magic as fans enjoy a night of unity, energy and hope

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Sunday, Wall Street was abuzz with energy as dozens of passionate Orlando Magic fans flooded Wall Street for a high-stakes Game 1 watch party in the NBA Playoffs.

“The excitement is through the roof, everybody is just chanting out here even though we’re not with them on the court,” said Ebonee Fagan, 321 Hype.

While the scoreboard showed a loss for the hometown team, the night was anything but a defeat.

“We really want to drive the daytime activities down for the restaurants and just create a fun, safe environment for everyone to come out, with one goal, supporting the Orlando Magic, Michael White, Operating Partner for Wall Street.

Cheers of “Let’s go Magic!” resonated off the buildings, while blue and white flags fluttered above. The Wall Street corridor was filled with music, laughter, and excitement.

“On Wall Street, our broadest strategy is to maximize the number of daytime events that we can do that will involve being family-friendly, providing a balance of entertainment that can come from our bars and restaurants alike,” said Bosko Lazic, Owner of Wall Street.

After a season marked by grit, growth, and grit, the Magic’s playoff return became more than a game—it became a rallying cry for a city eager to reconnect. Wall Street Plaza transformed into a sea of unity, with local businesses thriving, families dancing in the streets and fans of all ages soaking up the playoff energy.

Event organizers emphasized safety and fun, with extra security and crowd control measures in place. The result? A night that felt electric, but also welcoming and secure.

As the final buzzer sounded and the Magic took their first playoff loss, the crowd stood and applauded—not just for the effort on the court, but for a season that has reignited the “City Beautiful’s” spirit.

The message from the heart of Orlando was loud and clear: win or lose, the Magic are sparking something greater than basketball. And downtown is ready to shine again.

Game 2 is coming. And so is the belief. Wall Street will have another free watch party on Wednesday night.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group