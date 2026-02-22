‘Yaya’s Prayer Walk’ honors victims of 2023 Pine Hills tragedy

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Community members gathered in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 22, for “Yaya’s Prayer Walk” to mark the third anniversary of a fatal shooting in Pine Hills.

The prayer walk commemorated T’Yonna Major, Natacha Augustin and Dylan Lyons, who were all shot and killed on Feb. 22, 2023. This year’s gathering occurred on the exact third anniversary of the tragedy to offer a place for remembrance and reflection within the community.

The community gathering took place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pine Hills Elementary School, giving the public a chance to join in fellowship and prayer.

Organizers noted that cameras will not be allowed inside the school building.

Pastor Joel Polk graciously led the prayer service at the event, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The walk was beautifully inclusive, encouraging participation from local families and children.

Faith leaders shared heartfelt remarks and guided everyone through a wonderful morning focused on unity and togetherness.

