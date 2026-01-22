Orlando breaks ground on $2.4M homeless center expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeless people in Orange County will soon have access to more resources.

Pathlight Home has broken ground on a $2.4 million expansion of its drop-in center on 30th Street in Orlando.

The facility is aimed at providing critical resources for homeless people in the area.

The expansion is funded by the city and will enhance the services already being offered at the center.

New resources will include meals, showers and laundry services.

Additionally, mental health counseling will be available at no cost.

Construction for the expansion is set to begin this upcoming Monday.

