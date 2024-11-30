Orlando City SC to battle New York Red Bulls to reach MLS Cup final

ORLANDO, Fla. — A ticket to the Major League Soccer Cup championship is on the line Saturday night.

Orlando City Soccer Club is set to battle the New York Red Bulls on Saturday in Orlando.

It’s the second big weekend in a row for soccer in Orlando, with the women of the Orlando Pride capturing their own championship last Saturday.

It’s the first time the men’s team has ever gotten this far.

Orlando City SC has reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in club history.

It’s a must-win game and a monumental moment for the team and its passionate fans.

The high-stakes showdown at Exploria Stadium begins at 7:30 p.m.

