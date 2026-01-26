Orlando International Airport plagued with cancellations thanks to massive winter storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news air travelers trying to get in and out of Orlando want to hear.

Flight cancellations and delays continued to climb early Monday morning at Orlando International Airport.

As of 7 a.m., the website Flight Aware reported 122 cancelled flights and nearly four dozen delays at MCO.

Orlando International Airport Many flights were delayed or canceled Monday morning at MCO in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

On Sunday, Orlando International saw more than 450 cancellations and roughly 230 delays caused by winter weather throughout the U.S.

Nationwide, Flight Aware reported more than 11,000 canceled flights and more than 5,000 delays Sunday.

