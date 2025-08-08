Orlando International Launches Dedicated TSA Family Lanes to Ease Travel With Kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you take a look around, you will find strollers, little luggage and stuffed animals. Orlando International Airport is full of families.

“Kids want to go on trips, kids want to see Disney World,” said visitor Tatiana Terry.

That is how the story usually goes for many: fun at the parks, frustration at the airport.

“We come every year, and so we’re excited to go through the family lane this year, because we’ve never had an easy travel out of MCO before,” Terry said.

But today was different for her group. They went through TSA’s new dedicated family lanes.

“It’s really an option for those traveling with children, 12 and under,” said Michael Silata, Assistant Federal Security Director for MCO.

Silata says the new lanes benefit everyone.

“For the other travelers, it actually helps out the other lanes, because it helps to decongest those lanes. So, for example, like the larger items of the strollers and so on in those lanes,” he explained.

Over the busy summer months, Orlando International’s average wait time has been hovering around 10 minutes. With these new lanes, the hope is that it moves even faster, family or not.

“I feel like, not saying that they do, I’m slowing them down, because I’m like ok come on gotta get your backpacks off and put them in the bucket,” said visitor Connie Fulton.

You will find the family lanes at all security checkpoints across Orlando International. Launching the lanes here was a natural choice given the number of families. Airport staff believe MCO processes more car seats and baby strollers than any other airport in the world.

“With two kids it is hard, it is very hard,” Fulton added.

Right now, the lanes are also available at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. Under this new program, families will also be eligible for discounted TSA PreCheck.

This new program is part of TSA’s push to modernize travel. You can now keep your shoes on as you go through security and the agency has said it is exploring the possibility of changing the limit for carry-on liquids.

