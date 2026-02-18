Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner sidelined indefinitely due to ankle injury.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have shut down forward Franz Wagner indefinitely after recent tests revealed his injury requires additional time and rehabilitation, according to team officials.

Wagner has missed a total of 25 games this season since originally sustaining the injury on Dec. 7 during a game against the New York Knicks.

He initially missed 16 consecutive games from Dec. 9 through Jan. 11 after the sprain occurred. He briefly returned to the court for international games in his hometown of Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 15 and in London, England, on Jan. 18.

INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner to be sidelined due to continued high ankle sprain rehabilitation pic.twitter.com/tnZuP896lG — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) February 18, 2026

Following those appearances, Wagner sat out nine more games between Jan. 22 and Feb. 7 to manage the injury. He most recently returned to the lineup on a strict minutes restriction in games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

In 28 regular-season games this year, Wagner has made 26 starts and is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Wagner will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks to determine his progress and potential for returning to play.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group