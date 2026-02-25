Orlando officials approve of $7M expansion of police drone program

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council approved a nearly $7 million expansion of the city’s “Drone as a First Responder” program.

The initiative is designed to provide police with real-time video and enhanced situational awareness before they arrive at emergency scenes.

The program operates by launching unmanned aircraft immediately upon receiving an emergency call.

These drones are intended to provide responding officers with a visual assessment of a location prior to their arrival.

