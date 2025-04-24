Orlando physician urges caution during Central Florida’s wildfire season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is continuing to follow the extremely dry conditions throughout Central Florida.

Smoke and flames surrounded several parts of Brevard County Wednesday. Inhaling that smoke could affect your lungs.

“Some people are more vulnerable than others,” said Dr. Jay Ladde, an emergency medicine physician at Orlando Health. “But yes, anyone is susceptible to the side effects of wildfire smoke.”

Ladde is urging residents to proceed with caution this spring. He said people with cardiovascular or respiratory disease are most vulnerable, but the elderly, pregnant women, children and even healthy people can suffer from smoke exposure too.

He said it can affect the eyes, throat and lungs.

“The most common things you’ll see is irritated eyes, sore throats, cough, kind of feel like allergies or coming down with a virus,” Ladde said.

Cellphone video captured wind whipping, smoke billowing and ashes falling Wednesday in Palm Bay. Flames were close to homes.

“It looked like the whole backyard was fire,” resident Joseph Cortez said. “It was just a real, really nerve-racking experience.”

For residents like Cortez, Ladde recommends keeping house doors and windows shut, as well as utilizing air filters.

“These particles are pretty fine,” Ladde said. “They get deep into the lung tissue therefore causing irritation. Using the air conditioner is one way of filtering our air.”

If you have minor symptoms from wildfire smoke, Ladde recommends over-the-counter medication. But if symptoms are more severe or persisting, he said to contact your doctor.

