Orlando police respond to stabbing at apartment complex

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said they are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday on Bent Pine Drive, not far from Orlando International Airport.

Officers haven’t disclosed how severely any victims were injured or whether they have made any arrests.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

